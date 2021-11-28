Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.45% of Matthews International worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 15,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 439.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 1,075.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

