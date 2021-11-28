Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 542.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Matson by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,622 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

