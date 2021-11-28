Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $40.81. Matador Resources shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 2,337 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 4.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

