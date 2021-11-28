Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,777 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.