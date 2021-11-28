Marshall Wace LLP Sells 15,341 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,346,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,983,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,146,000 after acquiring an additional 426,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Several analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

