Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KROS stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.55. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

