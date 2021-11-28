Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.