Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,010,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $27.63 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

