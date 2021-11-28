Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,051 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after buying an additional 83,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.33 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

