Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

