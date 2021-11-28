Marlin (POND) Price Down 4% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $72.32 million and approximately $127.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.17 or 1.00081193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

