Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Shares Down 4%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) shares were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

