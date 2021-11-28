Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

