MAP Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595,526.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $37.57 million and $595,526.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

