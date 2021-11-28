Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 20th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.72 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.68.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.5799991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.