ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.26

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.