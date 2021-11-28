ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,405. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.