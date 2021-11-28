Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 853 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Comerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Comerica by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Comerica by 361.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.26 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

