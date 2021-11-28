Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,484 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of CDW worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

