Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 486 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

