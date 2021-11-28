Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

