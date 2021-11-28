Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 158.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $266.46 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,760. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

