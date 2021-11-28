Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,692 shares of company stock valued at $35,911,477 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

