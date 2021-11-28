Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 21,808 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of UDR worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of UDR opened at $55.69 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.