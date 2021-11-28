Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.00. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $204.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

