Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.99

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 5591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.