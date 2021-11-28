Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 169,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,043 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $1,598,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 220.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE LL opened at $16.96 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

