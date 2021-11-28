Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

NYSE ECL opened at $226.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

