Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 2.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. Novartis AG has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

