Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

