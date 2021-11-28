Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 553,816 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $17,686,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4,231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 234,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

RAVN stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

