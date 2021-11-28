Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $984,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 662.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 414,212 shares of company stock worth $37,582,701. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $99.92 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

