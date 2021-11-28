Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 753,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 190,427 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

