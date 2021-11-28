Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 75.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

CDAY stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

