Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

