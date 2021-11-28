Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,773.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

