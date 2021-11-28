Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

PRLB opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

