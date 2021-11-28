Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT opened at $342.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.63. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

