Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $342.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

