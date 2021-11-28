Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 96.5% in November

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the October 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 161,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Lithium has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.22.
About Lithium
