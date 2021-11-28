Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 96.5% in November

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the October 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lithium stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 161,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Lithium has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.22.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

