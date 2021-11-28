Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 120,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Lithium Chile in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

