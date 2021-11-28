Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Hits $112.00 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $112.00 million and $768,016.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $8.64 or 0.00015887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00062922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00076020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.67 or 0.07397363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,238.01 or 0.99788965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,969,897 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

