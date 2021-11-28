LINKA (LINKA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,123.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00234334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.