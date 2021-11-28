Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,204,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $140.21 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

