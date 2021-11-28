Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $87.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.10 million and the lowest is $83.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 331,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

