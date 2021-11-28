Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LLNW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $388.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

