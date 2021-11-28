Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $125,283.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.92 million and $125,283.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.00349281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.