Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,349 ($17.62). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,167.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,066.20.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

