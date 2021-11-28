Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 3922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 366,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

