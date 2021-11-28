Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $17.78.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

